Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $94.33. Approximately 7,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,044,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

