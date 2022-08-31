Siren Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. Siren has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Siren (CRYPTO:SI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

