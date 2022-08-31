Siren (SI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,905.00

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Siren coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Siren has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

About Siren

Siren (SI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

