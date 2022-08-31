Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $259,000 in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $5,962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Stock Performance

ManTech International Company Profile

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

