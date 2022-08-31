SmartCash 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,420.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $776,967.94 and approximately $10,420.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.76 or 0.07843600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00162572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00267447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.65 or 0.00745867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00575000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.