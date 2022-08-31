SmartPad One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,566.00 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. SmartPad has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
About SmartPad
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
SmartPad Coin Trading
