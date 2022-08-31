Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 16th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $491.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 314,684 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 172.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.