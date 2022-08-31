SONM (BEP-20) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.52 Million (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded up 141.2% against the US dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SONM (BEP-20)

SNM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

