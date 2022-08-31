SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,383.00

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $5,383.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
