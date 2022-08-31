Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,227.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $188,502.67 and approximately $12,227.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00441565 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
