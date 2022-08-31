Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Hits $134.68 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. Spell Token has a total market cap of $134.68 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 99,244,286,362 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.