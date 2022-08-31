Spheroid Universe Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $151,645.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
