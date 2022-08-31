Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0530 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $42.72 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002168 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000226 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084189 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 908,761,171 coins and its circulating supply is 806,123,389 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

