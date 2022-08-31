Stably USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,577.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,960.98 and $9,577.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

