StaFi Market Capitalization Reaches $20.17 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.17 million and $2.14 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00095773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00263649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002625 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

