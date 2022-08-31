Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $602,778.21 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $602,778.21 and $119,119.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00820689 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Standard Protocol Coin Trading
