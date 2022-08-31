Starcoin (STC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.08 Million

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Starcoin has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $43,065.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00267408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

STC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,546,195 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

