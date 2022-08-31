State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 13,777 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on THS shares. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.