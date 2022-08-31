State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,250 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 627,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 92,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

CAKE stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

