State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,202 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

