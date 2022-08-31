Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.89 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $89.89 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00576296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00258428 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018354 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003390 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
