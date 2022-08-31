Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.73 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and $2.54 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.