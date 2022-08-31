Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

NYSE:SUI opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

