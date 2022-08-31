Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and $1.81 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,457,026 coins and its circulating supply is 366,356,680 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

