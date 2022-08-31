SuperFarm Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $55.12 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Unidef (U) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001912 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.