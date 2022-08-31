SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $835,577.59 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,737,215 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.