SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $835,577.59 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,737,215 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

