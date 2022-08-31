Supreme Finance Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $39,068.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

