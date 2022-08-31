sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.31 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $92.85 million and $71.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 92,135,760 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

