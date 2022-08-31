SVB Leerink Comments on Molecular Partners AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molecular Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

MOLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

