Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (SWM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $598,107.68 and approximately $1,437.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

