Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.16

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1.03 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,627,193 coins and its circulating supply is 17,407,266 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

