SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $2.11 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.