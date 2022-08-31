Switch 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Switch has a market cap of $92,525.05 and $43.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Switch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00483171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.01916982 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00247699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

