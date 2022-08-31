SYNC Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $130.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00223295 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009261 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00432474 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,578,585 coins and its circulating supply is 116,170,003 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

