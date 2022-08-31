SynchroBitcoin Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNB)

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One SynchroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $338,482.96 and $3.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynchroBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

SynchroBitcoin Coin Profile

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine. SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SynchroBitcoin is www.snbtoken.io.

SynchroBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynchroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynchroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SynchroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynchroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.