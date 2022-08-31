Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.73.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $346.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.76.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

