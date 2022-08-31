Synthetify Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $815,394.02 and approximately $67,357.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00431279 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00827558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015308 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
