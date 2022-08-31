Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 59,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
