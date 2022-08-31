Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 59,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

