Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $8,604.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00009499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00431675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00818958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015474 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 569,065 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.