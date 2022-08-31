Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

