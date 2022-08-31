Taraxa Price Hits $0.0017 (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $260,271.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taraxa has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Taraxa

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

