TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,630 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

VALE opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

