TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Tops $0.0169

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $330,264.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

