Tellor (TRB) Price Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $104.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $19.10 or 0.00094622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

