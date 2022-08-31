Telsey Advisory Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $15.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

