TEN (TENFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,019.00

TEN (TENFI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. TEN has a market cap of $528,774.46 and $11,019.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TEN has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEN Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

