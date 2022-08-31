Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $438.06 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Tenset coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00011432 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $438.06 million and $105,127.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Tenset Profile
Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,514,713 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.
Buying and Selling Tenset
