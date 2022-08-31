TenUp Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $115,572.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00157505 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009147 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,442.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About TenUp
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.