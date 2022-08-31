TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 364.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 376.7%.

TFSL opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

