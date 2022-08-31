The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,210 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

